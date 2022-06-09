Advertisement

3 charged in hazing death of Michigan State University student

By Anna Mizerowski
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people have been charged in the hazing death of Phat Nguyen, a Michigan State University student.

An MSU fraternity, Pi Alpha Phi, was suspended after Nguyen was found to have died in a hazing incident.

Background: East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to MSU student’s death

Police and fire crews responded to a call for medical assistance at a home near the intersection of Stoddard Avenue and Albert Street at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021. They found four individuals passed out with one, Nguyen, unresponsive and not breathing.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ingham County Medical Examiner. Alcohol consumption was determined to have played a factor in the case.

Ethan Cao, Hoang Pham, and Andrew Nguyen have been charged in the case. According to court records they have been charged with one count of hazing-death and three counts of hazing-injury.

Bond was set at $5,000. They are scheduled to return to court on June 23 for a preliminary examination.

