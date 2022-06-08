Your Health: A young boy’s journey with Tetralogy of Fallot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 1,600 infants are diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot every year.

It’s a rare condition caused by a group of four heart defects, which impact blood flow in the body. The only treatment for this potentially fatal condition is surgery.

At 17 months old, Emmett Watanabe is getting bigger and stronger every day -- and his parents couldn’t be more relieved.

“Emmett is one of the biggest fighters I’ve ever seen,” said Dr. Greg Adamson, a pediatric cardiologist.

When Yatine Lee was 19 weeks pregnant, Emmett was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot. At 27 weeks, Emmet was born by emergency C-section after the placenta began shutting down and his growth was stunted. In addition to weighing only 600 grams, his intestines had twisted and cut off their blood supply.

Doctors fixed on health crisis and then, four days later, doctors placed a stent less than a centimeter long in Emmett to get blood to his lungs.

Two additional stents and four months later, Emmett weighed seven pounds and was ready for open heart surgery and eight months after he was born, he was ready to come home.

