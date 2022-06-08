Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Rain returns later and a band honors their late drummer

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take an extended look at the forecast and if those cooler temps when the rain will return.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5 and on Studio 10!

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
Michigan State Police
Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 6/8/2022 Midday Update
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Mother of Oxford shooting victim Madisyn Baldwin sues officials
The bill would require all high school graduates in Michigan to take a personal finance class.
Michigan House passes bill requiring personal finance high school class
It will also give the public the chance to meet Lansing’s new fire chief.
City of Lansing holding celebration of diversity Wednesday