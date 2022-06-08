Advertisement

US ends GM steering investigation without seeking a recall

U.S. safety regulators have closed an investigation into sticky power steering on thousands of older General Motors SUVs without seeking a recall
GM
GM(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have closed an investigation into sticky power steering on thousands of older General Motors SUVs and will not seek a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says GM in 2014 issued “special coverage” to fix the problem on the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and other models. The coverage replaced a steering gear with an improved one.

The agency said a recall isn't needed because of the coverage and low complaint and warranty repair rates.

The agency opened the probe in June of 2020 into steering problems affecting an estimated 781,000 of the SUVs from the 2010 through 2012 model years. Increased friction could make it feel like the steering wheel is stuck.

But GM said the SUVs could still be turned, although with more effort than usual.

“In view of the special coverage, low rate of failure and low potential hazard to drivers, this preliminary evaluation is closed,” the agency wrote in documents posted Wednesday on its website.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
Michigan State Police
Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

Latest News

Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey
Michigan court keeps another GOP candidate off ballot
Photo by: AP The Detroit skyline is seen, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, from Windsor, Ont. (AP...
Fed to crack down on violence, guns in parts of Detroit
Officials: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Flint house fire
Two knocked from Ann Arbor railroad bridge by passing train