Tigers Sweep Pirates Wednesday

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera’s RBI single in the eighth inning Wednesday drove in the go ahead run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Pirates in Pittsburgh, 3-1. The Tigers swept the two game series. Thursday is an off day before Friday’s home opening series game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Alex Faedo pitched his fifth consecutive strong start. The Tigers now have a 23-33 season record.

