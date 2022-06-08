Tigers Sweep Pirates Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera’s RBI single in the eighth inning Wednesday drove in the go ahead run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Pirates in Pittsburgh, 3-1. The Tigers swept the two game series. Thursday is an off day before Friday’s home opening series game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Alex Faedo pitched his fifth consecutive strong start. The Tigers now have a 23-33 season record.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.