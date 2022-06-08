State lawmakers approve bill for critical incident mapping at schools in case of mass shooter situation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As lawmakers and state representatives meet across the United States to discuss school safety and gun restrictions, here in Michigan the House of Representatives approved a plan to help protect kids if they’re ever in a mass shooter situation.

In a unanimous vote, the House approved a bill for critical incident mapping of all schools.

A tactic used by the military, critical incident mapping uses satellite imaging to create a real-life depiction of a building and area.

The video below shows what a critical incident map would look like.

It includes labels of importance, a grid is then placed over the map to allow police, fire, or EMS to accurately share information quickly and efficiently. This will allow for clear communication and improve the response time from first responders in a deadly situation.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden), who has a law enforcement background. He said the mapping would be helpful as those responding to an incident, who may not know the area as they come from different jurisdictions, can look at the grid and respond accordingly.

“What this does is these are digitally transcribed satellite photos of a campus or a building, which is also then integrated with a grid system,” said Mueller. “That way, people that are unfamiliar with the area can respond to the building.”

The legislation will not require schools to use the mapping but will give them the option to do so.

