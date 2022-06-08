Spartans Land Another Football Recruit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Demitrius Bell, a receiver/athlete, has verbally committed to Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker. Bell is considered a four star prospect by various services. He is the eighth commit for MSU’s class of 2023 and can officially sign with the others in December. Bell is from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.