Should we be rattled by rattlesnake population? Study aims to protect Michigan’s rattlesnakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan zoologists are finding that the Massasauga Rattlesnake population in the state is higher than they thought -- after years on the endangered species list.

The Massasauga Rattlesnake is Michigan’s only venomous snake but they remain on the federal Endangerment List. In 2022 alone, the group has found nearly 50 of them in the Lower Peninsula. So should we be rattled by their uptick?

One local zoologist, Ginny Miecznikowski at the Potter Park Zoo, said it’s a good thing we’re finding more of them.

It’s generally pretty hard to find them because of their natural gift as camouflage connoisseurs. That could be one of the reasons humans don’t find them often.

The more likely reason is because of their low population. That’s exactly why Miecznikowski started studying them.

“I have a great connection with it, I have a tattoo of a Massasauga, so it has a special place for me,” said Miecznikowski.

It’s the first time Miecznikowski has studied venomous snakes. She joined other zoologists to survey the snakes in their natural habitat. Massasaugas live in wetlands and rarely venture away from their domain. But through their study, they’re able to learn about the species.

They watch for things like size, headcount, and behaviors to determine what needs to be done to protect their habitat.

You don’t have to be a zoologist to help protect them. Mason DeLuca, calls himself a Herper or reptile enthusiast. He runs a Facebook group bringing together hundreds of Michigan people with the same interest.

“It’s Herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians,” DeLuca said. “There’s a group of us larger than people might think.”

The group Michigan Field Herping: Photography and Discussions observe and watch species like the Massasauga by documenting what they see.

DeLuca found six Massasaugas in June alone. He said the most important thing people can do is respect their privacy and observe from a distance.

He adds that if you do ever find one, keeping your distance is the best thing you can do. He said it is important to remember they are just as scared of you as you are of them.

“If we can save a snake from being killed or a person from being scared of something they don’t need to be, then that’s a great thing,” said DeLuca.

Massasauga rarely bite, averaging one to two bites in Michigan per year, but their bites do warrant a hospital visit.

If you do find one, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks that you report it here.

More information on the Massasauga Rattlesnake can be found here.

