Advertisement

Police seek missing 15-year-old boy believed to be in Lansing or Jackson

Police said his family reported him as a runaway.
Xzavier Cornell Williams-Woody
Xzavier Cornell Williams-Woody(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Lansing May 31.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, Xzavier Cornell Williams-Woody was last seen near the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Taft Street.

Police describe Williams-Woody as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds and having a medium-length afro. He was last seen wearing an olive-green Nike outfit.

Police believe he could be in Jackson.

Anyone who has seen Xzavier Cornell Williams-Woody or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility
Michigan State Police
Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

Latest News

Michigan AG Dana Nessel said this did not come from her office.
‘Did not come from the Department of Attorney General’ -- Dana Nessel warns of imposter Facebook poster
WILX Weather Webcast 6/8/2022 PM
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you