Police seek missing 15-year-old boy believed to be in Lansing or Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Lansing May 31.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, Xzavier Cornell Williams-Woody was last seen near the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Taft Street.

Police describe Williams-Woody as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds and having a medium-length afro. He was last seen wearing an olive-green Nike outfit.

Police believe he could be in Jackson.

Anyone who has seen Xzavier Cornell Williams-Woody or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.