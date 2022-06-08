PHOTOS: Residents of Independence Village in Grand Ledge bid farewell to their ducklings

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - People who live at Independence Village in Grand Ledge have been enjoying some new friends, but the time to say goodbye has arrived.

In May, after waiting patiently, three eggs hatched revealing three little ducklings.

Over the weekend, the seniors enjoyed watching duck races and cuddling with their new fluffy friends. They voted to name the ducklings Quack Quack, Ebenezer, and George.

Because the ducks are not allowed to stay in the assisted living center, they have now been moved to a farm owned by a family member of one of the residents.

