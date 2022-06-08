Advertisement

PHOTOS: Residents of Independence Village in Grand Ledge bid farewell to their ducklings

They voted to name the ducklings Quack Quack, Ebenezer, and George.
The residents of Independence Village in Grand Ledge welcomed three ducklings, naming them...
The residents of Independence Village in Grand Ledge welcomed three ducklings, naming them Quack Quack, Ebenezer, and George.(Independence Village, Grand Ledge)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - People who live at Independence Village in Grand Ledge have been enjoying some new friends, but the time to say goodbye has arrived.

In May, after waiting patiently, three eggs hatched revealing three little ducklings.

Over the weekend, the seniors enjoyed watching duck races and cuddling with their new fluffy friends. They voted to name the ducklings Quack Quack, Ebenezer, and George.

Because the ducks are not allowed to stay in the assisted living center, they have now been moved to a farm owned by a family member of one of the residents.

Caption

Next: A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
‘It’s actually becoming more common’ -- How to deal with black bears in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

People who live at Independence Village in Grand Ledge have been enjoying some new friends as...
Ducklings hatch at Grand Ledge's Independence Village
Lansing City Hall
City of Lansing holding celebration of diversity Wednesday
Michigan pushes for more electric vehicle charging stations
Michigan electric vehicle infrastructure is expanding
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/8/22