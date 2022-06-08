Advertisement

Injury treatment, pain management and more at a new location to serve Mid-Michigan

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A new location of Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists is opening in Lansing to further serve Mid-Michigan.

Paige Ellsworth, PT, DPT, AT, ATC & Facility Manager along with Mark Stiles, ORS Director of Marketing and Events, share more about what services they provide in the videos attached.

