Olivet Forfeits MHSAA Baseball Tournament Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed Wednesday it has told Olivet it must forfeit its district championship baseball win this past Saturday over Marshall. At issue is a pitch count violation in the final game. Olivet thus forfeits also its Regional opening game against Charlotte and finishes the season with what it calls a 31-2 record, not counting the forfeits.

