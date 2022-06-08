Olivet Forfeits MHSAA Baseball Tournament Game
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed Wednesday it has told Olivet it must forfeit its district championship baseball win this past Saturday over Marshall. At issue is a pitch count violation in the final game. Olivet thus forfeits also its Regional opening game against Charlotte and finishes the season with what it calls a 31-2 record, not counting the forfeits.
