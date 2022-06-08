Advertisement

In My View: James Piot could have a PGA Tour career on his hands

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s James Piot couldn’t have imagined 10 months ago after winning the U. S. Amateur Golf Championship that he’d be in London this week playing in the inaugural Saudi Tour event.

But the sports world has changed quickly over the past year, as we all know.

Piot has struggled since winning the Amateur and the money guaranteed him for playing in the new tour for at least eight events this summer will set him up financially moving forward if he wants to become a PGA Tour member.

More: In My View

