In My View: James Piot could have a PGA Tour career on his hands

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s James Piot couldn’t have imagined 10 months ago after winning the U. S. Amateur Golf Championship that he’d be in London this week playing in the inaugural Saudi Tour event.

But the sports world has changed quickly over the past year, as we all know.

Piot has struggled since winning the Amateur and the money guaranteed him for playing in the new tour for at least eight events this summer will set him up financially moving forward if he wants to become a PGA Tour member.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.