MSU Completes Hockey Coaching Staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has confirmed the appointment of Mike Towns as an assistant to head hockey coach Adam Nightingale. Towns has spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Clarkson and played at Adrian College. He joins Jared DeMichiel as the assistants on the new staff. A director of operations must still be hired.

