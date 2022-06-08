WATCH LIVE: Mother of Oxford shooting victim Madisyn Baldwin sues officials

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The family of a teen who died in the mass shooting at Oxford High School last fall has filed a lawsuit against staff and administrators, alleging they were negligent and could have averted the tragedy.

“The unfathomable violence that occurred on November 30, 2021, took the lives of four students, including Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and injured seven other individuals, including a teacher,” read the suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Madisyn was expected to graduate as a member of the Class of 2022. Her family said she had already been accepted into several colleges, some with a full scholarship.

