Michigan’s 7th district: Hagg runs as write-in for Republican primary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After being kicked off the Republican ballot in May, 7th District US House candidate Jake Hagg has announced that he will be running as a write-in candidate for the Republican primary.

Hagg was kicked off the ballot for not submitting enough signatures for the August primary. The newly created 7th District encompasses all of Ingham and Clinton counties, as well as large parts of Eaton, Livingston and Shiawassee Counties.

Current Democratic incumbent congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is set to square off against the winner of the GOP primary.

One of the candidates running the GOP primary is Tom Barrett, from Charlotte.

