Michigan officials seek input on redevelopment plans of Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit

Zoo has been closed for 20 years
The Department of Natural Resources is asking for Michiganders' input on how to revitalize the...
The Department of Natural Resources is asking for Michiganders' input on how to revitalize the Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit.(Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State University and the Department of Natural Resources are asking residents to weigh in on how to revitalize the old Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit.

The Belle Isle Zoo opened in 1895 and has been closed since 2002.

They’ve come up with a survey that offers six themes:

  • Honoring & exploring Belle Isle’s history.
  • Showcasing the island’s opportunities for sustainable ecosystems.
  • Provide ample outdoor education opportunities.
  • Creative & performing arts in nature.
  • Interactive outdoor adventures and concessions.
  • Space is to retreat and interact with nature and each other.

“We want to get a clearer picture about what people think the old zoo area could be,” said Amanda Treadwell, an urban field planner with the DNR. “The results will be an important starting point for more conversations to guide how the old zoo area might be used in the future.”

The survey also includes potential designs created by Michigan State University students for each theme. Residents are asked to rank the six themes and provide comments.

“Public input is a big part of creating meaningful public spaces and this survey opportunity is a first step toward involving the public throughout the process as we work toward redevelopment of this historic space on Belle Isle,” Treadwell said.

The survey will be open through Independence Day for anyone who wants to share their input. To participate, visit the official survey here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

