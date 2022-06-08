Michigan House passes bill requiring personal finance high school class

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives approved a plan to teach Michigan high school students how to manage their personal finances.

HB 5190 would require all high school graduates in Michigan to take a personal finance class. The rule would begin with students who enter the ninth grade in 2024.

In May, the bill passed the state’s Senate with a vote of 35-2.

It passed in both the State House and Senate and now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her consideration. If it were to receive her signature, Michigan would become the 14th state to mandate personal finance education at the high school level, according to Next Gen Personal Finance’s bill tracker.

