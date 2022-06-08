Michigan auto shops seeing more tune-ups as gas prices rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices in Lansing jumped another 10 cents gas prices Wednesday.

At least one station was selling gas for $5.29 a gallon, setting a new record high in the area. Those prices are forcing people to do whatever they can to save money, including taking better care of their cars.

“Usually we’re the ones telling them they need a tune-up, but we have been getting calls from them,” said Amanda Perez, A&M Supreme Auto Center owner.

She said more people are coming to her to help improve fuel mileage since gas prices are only going up.

“Spark plugs alone, if they are not working efficiently, it’s about 30% decrease in fuel mileage,” said Perez.

That’s why Perez said by properly maintaining your car, you will pay less in the long run.

“Get to know your vehicle. Get to know the maintenance that’s required for your vehicle all of them are different,” she said.

A tune-up is part of routine maintenance and more than just an oil change.

“Oil changes are something we have to get every few months for a certain amount, where this is tuning up the engine,” said Perez.

It is usually recommended every 100,000 miles and involves changing spark plugs, air filters, and fuel filters.

Perez said not doing it could end up hurting your catalytic converter.

“And it starts to dump raw gas into the exhaust going into the converter,” said Perez. “And causing the converter to fail.”

She also recommended having your suspension checked and getting your car in for an alignment if you want to save at the pump.

“It causes more resistance. If your vehicle isn’t going straight down the road, it slows you down, causing you to use more fuel,” said Perez.

Another thing you can do to get better fuel mileage is to make sure your tires are properly inflated. AAA said you can get an extra two to three miles to the gallon by just doing that.

