‘Justice was served’ -- Lansing woman sentenced in fatal Jackson County shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels was sentenced in her role in a 2021 fatal Jackson County shooting.

Krashawna Emond Walker, a 25-year-old resident of Jackson, was fatally shot in Summit Township on March 20, 2021. She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said that Circuit Court Judge Susan Jordan sentenced Quarrels to 37 years and six months to 60 years for Second Degree Murder. She was also sentenced to an additional 2 years for Felony Firearm.

“First off, I want to thank Judge Jordan. This is a very tough sentence and very appropriate for the facts of this case. This was a violent crime,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka. “We are pleased with the sentence.”

Jarzynka also thanked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for their investigation of the case, saying they did an outstanding job.

“In particular, Det. Kelley Ebersole was excellent,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka. “In this case, justice was served not only for the victim and her family, but also for our community.”

