Hannah’s House Shelter to Host 5K Fundraiser, Miles for Moms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get a head start on getting into shape for summer and join people from the greater Lansing area and beyond to support Hannah’s House, a shelter for homeless, pregnant women and their babies, in their Annual Hannah’s House 5K Run/walk “Miles for Moms 2022″.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with registration/sign in, opening at 9:00 AM followed by the run/walk from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and will take place at Sharp Park located at 1401 Elmwood, Lansing, Michigan 48917 in the amphitheater/picnic shelter. Registration is $30 for adults, $15 for students, $65 for a family (of 4), and FREE for children 5 and under! The 5K is open to walkers and runners of all ages and abilities. Strollers are welcome.

Hannah’s House is a Christian maternity shelter for homeless, expectant women.

“We are a program dedicated to ending recurring homelessness by teaching life skills and allowing women to stay rent free for up to 6 months after their baby is born,” states Executive Director, Saundra Lawson. This allows the opportunity for mothers to find employment, obtain permanent housing and to put money into savings. “This house is like a family. Any of these women will tell you that the other mothers who stay here have become their sisters; they consider each other family.”

Hannah’s House receives no government support and depends upon private donations, grants, and fundraisers to support its ministry. “It’s incredibly important for us to have a good turnout at our fundraising event so that we can continue to provide a safe, loving place for women and their babies.”

For more information to register for “Miles for Mom” for Hannah’s House, or about Hannah’s House in general, call (517) 482-5856, or email hannahshouselansing@gmail.com

To register directly go to http://www.runsignup.com/mi/lansing/milesformoms2022

