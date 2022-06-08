Great Lakes Invitational Returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two year absence, the Great Lakes Invitational Hockey Tournament returns this coming December 27-28 and has moved from Detroit to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Western Michigan will face Michigan Tech at 3pm followed by Michigan State against Ferris State. Michigan is out of the field for the first time since 1973. The second day the losers and winners meet each other from day one.

