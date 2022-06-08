Advertisement

Great Lakes Invitational Returns

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two year absence, the Great Lakes Invitational Hockey Tournament returns this coming December 27-28 and has moved from Detroit to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Western Michigan will face Michigan Tech at 3pm followed by Michigan State against Ferris State. Michigan is out of the field for the first time since 1973. The second day the losers and winners meet each other from day one.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility
Michigan State Police
Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Completes Hockey Coaching Staff
Baseball Generic MGN
Olivet Forfeits MHSAA Baseball Tournament Game
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Sweep Pirates Wednesday