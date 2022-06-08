Advertisement

Governor Whitmer to sign bill allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol

Beer
Beer(WSAZ/Kimberly Keagy)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers voted on Tuesday in favor of a measure to lower the age requirement to serve alcohol from 18 to 17.

House Bill 4232 (HB 4232) has bipartisan support as well as bipartisan opposition. The bill passed in the House 78 to 28, with each side having a fair number of Democrats and Republicans.

The bill was introduced by Representative Hoitenga (R), who represents district 102, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she intends to sign it.

Read: Michigan House passes bill requiring personal finance high school class

“Bars and restaurants throughout Michigan that have been struggling with employment issues will be pleased to see the governor sign this bill into law,” said MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis. “The hospitality industry is still struggling to replace many of the workers who left during the pandemic – this legislation will certainly help.”

Ellis said HB 4232 is meant to make it easier for bartenders by allowing teenaged employees to transport beverages from the bar to the customer’s table.

“The point of the bill isn’t to create an environment where 17-year-olds are slinging drinks behind a bar every night until 2 a.m. – not that labor laws would allow that anyway. It’s designed to let servers carry drinks from a bar to a table or out to a patio,” Ellis said. “Currently, these servers are taking orders and bringing food out to tables, but if they aren’t 18 or older, a bartender is having to come out from behind the bar and run every drink to patrons.”

If signed, Michigan would become only the second state, behind Maine, to allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol.

