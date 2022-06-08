East Lansing Police Department warn residents of familiar phone scam

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the East Lansing Police Department are letting residents know of a scam phone call.

According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people identifying themselves as East Lansing Police Department and claiming the resident has a warrant or a ticket that can be paid with a gift card over the phone.

The department said it will never call and ask for any payment over the phone and community members should hang up if they receive these calls.

Police said the scam callers have been spoofing local phone numbers, including the department’s non-emergency line.

If this sounds familiar, it’s a scam that has occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use a similar pattern. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Residents of East Lansing who believe they were a victim of fraud are asked to contact the Ingham County 911 Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number to file a report at 517-272-6026.

