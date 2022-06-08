‘Did not come from the Department of Attorney General’ -- Dana Nessel warns of imposter Facebook poster

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Facebook post claiming to be from the Michigan Office of the Attorney General has been circulating online, but Michigan’s actual Attorney General has stepped in to warn that it’s a fake.

Dana Nessel said Wednesday that the post, which was shared last week and gathered thousands of comments and shares before it came to the attention of officials, did not come from her office.

“To be clear, the information contained in the post did not come from the Department of Attorney General,” Nessel said. “This is a reminder that you should scrutinize posts you see on social media before sharing them to your networks.”

The Canton Police Department also confirmed there was no such report for the alleged incident described in the post, which also claimed drivers can dial 1-1-2 to reach police dispatch.

“That is inaccurate,” Nessel wrote in a release. “Anyone who needs to reach law enforcement should dial 9-1-1.”

