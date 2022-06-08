Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 18,453 new cases, 131 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the third consecutive week, the amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,453 new cases of COVID and 131 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,636 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 2,791 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,565,819 cases and 36,538 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 817 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight decrease from the 926 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 9.65%, another decrease from the 15.09% last week.

As of June 8, 2022, there are officially 13,223 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be June 15.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,510 27 195 306.6 Eaton County 23,755 41 386 275.5 Ingham County 57,199 146 742 194.3 Jackson County 36,016 152 536 172.9 Shiawassee County 14,986 35 214 155.9

