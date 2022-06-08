Advertisement

City of Lansing holding celebration of diversity Wednesday

The celebration is taking place in the lobby of Lansing City Hall.
Jun. 8, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and the Department of Human Relations and Community Services are inviting people in the area and city employees to a reception to celebrate the diversity of Lansing.

The event will also give the public the chance to meet Lansing’s new fire chief Brian Sturdivant and several other members of the mayor’s cabinet and city leadership team.

The celebration is taking place in the lobby of Lansing City Hall at 124 W. Michigan Avenue from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

