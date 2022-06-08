Capital Area Humane Society seeks dry cat food donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is seeking donations of dry cat food after the shelter announced it was running “extremely low” Tuesday.

According to the shelter, the pet food bank, which helps feed pets of those who are experiencing financial difficulty, is in need of dry cat food.

“Any size or brand would be greatly appreciated,” CAHS said in a social media post. “We are also in need of Delectables Squeeze Up Hartz Cat Treats for our cats at the shelter.”

The shelter will be accepting donations from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. There is also an AmazonSmile Wish list set up for Capital Area Humane Society available here.

More information on the Capital Area Humane Society, including what pets are available for adoption, can be found on its official website here.

