1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and several people have been hospitalized following a crash on I-94.

Wednesday at 10:24 a.m. deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-94 westbound east of Sandstone Road in Sandstone Township for a two-vehicle crash.

Sheriff Gary Schuette said the crash happened while traffic on I-94 was stopped due to a separate crash being investigated near Dearing Road.

“A Ford Escape occupied by two Clinton residents was stopped in the right-hand travel lane when it was rear-ended by a Hyundai Sonata,” Sheriff’s Office officials said. “The collision caused the Ford Escape to leave the roadway and rollover into a ditch.”

A 74-year-old man in the Ford Escape sustained serious injuries and was transported to Henry Ford Health by Jackson Community Ambulance, where he later died of his injuries. A woman in the Escape sustained injuries and was also transported to Henry Ford Health by Jackson Community Ambulance for treatment.

The driver of the Sonata, an 18-year-old Jackson County resident, also sustained injuries during the crash and was transported to Henry Ford Health by Jackson Community Ambulance for treatment.

The Sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation by the Jackson County Accident Reconstruction Team. It has not yet been determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

