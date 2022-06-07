Woods Pulls Out of U. S. Open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tiger Woods posted via social media Tuesday that he will not play in next week’s U. S. Open golf tournament near Boston. Woods says his leg is not physically able to play as he needs it to perform over four days. Woods pulled out of the PGA Championship last month after three rounds. He says he still intends to play in the British Open next month.

