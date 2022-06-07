Advertisement

Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.

