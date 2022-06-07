Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Deciding on travel insurance

Watching Your Wallet: Deciding on travel insurance
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer travel is just around the corner, but when it comes to those big-ticket trips, deciding on travel insurance can be a tough decision.

With the unknowns of the latest COVID variants on summer travel, many experts still recommend getting travel insurance under certain circumstances.

“A lot of travel insurance policies have actually added COVID specific coverage to many of their policies,” said Sara Rathner. “And that’s a good thing because typically known problems like pandemics are not covered.”

Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, said COVID specific language gives you a little bit of extra protection if COVID is the reason your trip gets canceled or delayed or cut short.

If you’re planning an expensive trip, one of those once-in-a-lifetime vacations and you’ve pre-paid for a lot of it, she said it could be worth looking into travel insurance.

But make sure your travel rewards credit card doesn’t already cover you and come with trip insurance.

“There’s still lots of flexibility when it comes to booking airfare, hotels and rental cars,” Rathner said. “You might be able to get your money back or reschedule without paying an extra fee.”

See if there’s a travel insurance plan that could help you, if you have an expensive trip on the horizon.

More Watching Your Wallet stories can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop

Latest News

The online survey ends April 15.
Watching Your Wallet: Data breaches on the rise
Watching Your Wallet: Ways to save on insurance
When it comes to your credit score, there are a lot of misconceptions out there
Watching Your Wallet: Improving your credit score
Automotive Tools
Watching Your Wallet: The best buys for the month of June