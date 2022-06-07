Advertisement

Now Desk Morning Edition - A gas giveaway in Michigan, cops ‘borrow’ a boat to nab a thief, and a newsroom divided over ice cream

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at the Tuesday forecast and if the rain will be sticking around.

Plus Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check in with what’s trending this morning and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.!

Did you know that Tuesday is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day? The News 10 newsroom is greatly divided on which is better: vanilla or chocolate. We’d love to hear what side you’re on!

More:

