Advertisement

Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Rain (rain) goes away, a 4-year-old survives the wilderness, and a statue defaced

Rain (rain) goes away, a 4-year-old survives the wilderness, and a statue defaced
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take an extended look at the forecast and if those cooler temps will be sticking around.

Plus we have what’s trending this morning and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5 and on Studio 10!

More:

Sunshine Returns Tuesday Afternoon

4-year-old boy found safe after two days lost in Montana

Meijer unable to process credit cards, online orders

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say

Latest News

Rain (rain) goes away, a 4-year-old survives the wilderness, and a statue defaced
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - June 7, 2022
No charges for woman arrested in Valentines Day homicide
Meijer unable to process credit card payments, online orders
Man arrested after making threats to Napoleon Community Schools