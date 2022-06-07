Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Rain (rain) goes away, a 4-year-old survives the wilderness, and a statue defaced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take an extended look at the forecast and if those cooler temps will be sticking around.

Plus we have what’s trending this morning and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5 and on Studio 10!

More:

Sunshine Returns Tuesday Afternoon

4-year-old boy found safe after two days lost in Montana

Meijer unable to process credit cards, online orders

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.