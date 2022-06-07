Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer EV facility announcement

The investment is expected to create more than 100 jobs and add millions to the state’s economy.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is joined by the chief executive officer of FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, to announce that the state has secured another economic development deal.

The two will announce a new electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, which will be the company’s first facility in the United States. The investment is expected to create more than 100 jobs and add millions to the state’s economy.

