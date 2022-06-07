Advertisement

Tigers Adjust Roster For Injury Issues

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have placed infielder Jeimer Candelario on the ten day injured list with a shoulder issue while reactivating outfielder Austin Meadows. He has been struggling with vertigo. The Tigers, 21-33 through Sunday, begin a two game series in Pittsburgh with a game Tuesday night and again Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is an off day before a home stand begins Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds Another Texas Football Recruit
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s Plata To Play in Meijer Tournament
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
Jackson native Brian Stuard qualifies for US Open