Tigers Adjust Roster For Injury Issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have placed infielder Jeimer Candelario on the ten day injured list with a shoulder issue while reactivating outfielder Austin Meadows. He has been struggling with vertigo. The Tigers, 21-33 through Sunday, begin a two game series in Pittsburgh with a game Tuesday night and again Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is an off day before a home stand begins Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.