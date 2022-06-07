‘Staple in the district’ retires from East Lansing Schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School principal, Andrew Wells, is retiring at the end of this school year.

Mr. Wells spent 33 years in the East Lansing Public School District.

He started as a lunchroom supervisor before moving on to district liaison officer, followed by athletic director, and eventually became East Lansing High School principal in 2017.

News 10 spoke to Mr. Wells when he announced his retirement, and he reflected on his experience in the East Lansing School District.

“This has been an awesome experience in every situation I’ve been in - as an elementary principal as an athletic director, associate principal lunchroom monitor paraprofessional all those roles that I’ve been in have had a tremendous impact on my life,” said Mr. Wells.

East Lansing’s School superintendent Dori Leyko says Mr. Wells has been a staple in the district for many years, and that his leadership will be missed by both staff and students.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.