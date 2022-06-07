‘Responsibility we have in a democracy’ -- Michigan Civil Rights Commission calls on lawmakers to protect, expand voting rights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Civil Rights Commission (MCRC) in Lansing has passed a resolution to call lawmakers to protect voting rights in the state of Michigan.

The group is calling on Michigan lawmakers and government officials to take actions to increase voter participation in elections. The 8-member Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution to safeguard constitutional and legal guarantees against discrimination.

The Civil Rights Commission said the resolution details their “…constitutional duty to assure that efforts within the State of Michigan intended to impact voting polices, practices and laws do so in a manner that does not discriminate … and that the Michigan Civil Rights Commission has an equally important affirmative duty to facilitate, encourage, promote and recommend laws, policies and practices that expand voter participation and remove unnecessary barriers to the exercise of the right to vote.”

The MCRC has made voting rights a priority policy focus for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) which serves as the operational arm of the Commission.

“The Commission’s resolution on voting rights is not merely rhetoric or window dressing,” said John E. Johnson, Jr., Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. “In it, the Commission details specific actions that MDCR and other state agencies and the legislature can take to secure the voting rights we enjoy today and to protect those rights from those who would limit access and options for participation in the most important civic right and responsibility we have in a democracy.”

The resolution calls on lawmakers to support federal and state of Michigan policies, practices, initiatives and laws that would allow for:

Early voting.

Increased access to and utilization of absentee ballots.

Streamlined processes that allow for identification of voters.

Alternative and responsible means of election funding that increase voter participation.

Increased integrity in post-election audits.

Any other measures whose purpose and effect is to preserve the integrity and expansion of the right to vote.

They are also charging MDCR with:

Make voter registration information accessible to all classes protected under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act.

Conducting voter education at events and through the use of social media.

Facilitating forums to promote voter engagement.

Working in coalition with non-partisan voter advocacy groups to empower voters and increase voter participation in elections.

Taking other actions consistent with the Michigan Civil Rights Commission constitutional mandate regarding civil rights as it relates to voting.

According to officials, the MDCR has established an internal work group tasked with developing a plan for operationalizing the directives in the Commission resolution.

