Potterville's Gizzard Fest begins preparations

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston
Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston(WDTV)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Potterville prepared for Gizzard Fest on Tuesday.

The festival draws thousands of people into Potterville, in Eaton County. It takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. there’s live entertainment, a 5k, and lots of gizzards. The crew at Joe’s Gizzard City will work feverishly on the fried chicken bites. There’s also a gizzard eating contest. A classic car show, fair rides, and fireworks. You can learn more at their website

You can learn more about Gizzard Fest on their website.

