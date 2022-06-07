Advertisement

Picking the right vehicle to tow a boat trailer

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 stopped by Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Lansing to learn to basics of towing a boat, boat trailer, trailer, camper etc.

Matt Bostford, the General Sales Manager, showed how helpful back-up cameras can be when lining up the trailer to the hitch and how to practice maneuvering the trailer when it’s attached.

