Picking the right vehicle to tow a boat trailer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 stopped by Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Lansing to learn to basics of towing a boat, boat trailer, trailer, camper etc.

Matt Bostford, the General Sales Manager, showed how helpful back-up cameras can be when lining up the trailer to the hitch and how to practice maneuvering the trailer when it’s attached.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.