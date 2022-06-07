Advertisement

Officials: two adults, three children die in house fire

Another child is in the hospital as of Tuesday morning after jumping from a second-story window.
House fire in the 1600 block of S. Euclide Avenue in Flint
House fire in the 1600 block of S. Euclide Avenue in Flint(WNEM)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Genesee County are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of five people.

A large fire broke out close to 5 a.m. Monday in Flint. The home is about five blocks north of Hurley Medical Center on Flint’s northside.

Fire officials say two adults and three children died in the fire. We have since learned that the two adults were the parents of the children. Another child is in the hospital as of Tuesday morning after jumping from a second-story window.

That child’s condition has not been released.

Officials also say no smoke alarms were in the home. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A large fire broke out close to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 in Flint. Officials say two adults...
A large fire broke out close to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 in Flint. Officials say two adults and three children died while a fourth child was able to escape by jumping from a second story window.(WILX)

