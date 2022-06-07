Advertisement

No charges for woman arrested in Valentines Day homicide

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutors Office said they are not bringing forth charges against a woman who was arrested in relation to a homicide on Valentines Day.

The shooting happened on the morning of Feb. 14, 2022, at a residence located on Teel Avenue, south of Mount Hope Avenue. The Lansing Police Department (LPD) said officers found a man inside with a gunshot wound, 43-year-old Arthur Artavius Newcombe.

Officers rendered first-aid until medics arrived. Newcombe was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A 42-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident on the day of the shooting, then released the following day after the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office requested further investigation.

Now, Lansing Police say prosecutors will not seek charges.

“After examination the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office is not bringing forth charges,” LPD said in a release.

In an earlier press release, police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic issue.

