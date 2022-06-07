Advertisement

In My View: Pitch clock will improve baseball

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I saw the Lugnuts for the first time this season the other day and witnessed the minor league pitch clock for the first time. Wow!!

It is such an upgrade for the game and it has to move on to major league baseball, it just has to down the road. The minor leagues are all experimenting with it and next time you see the Lugnuts in person see how much better the flow of the game is with the clock in operation for every facet of the game. It is great to be sure in my view.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight

Latest News

In My View: DeWitt High School athletics is consistently good
In My View: What a year for Michigan Big Ten sports
In My View: Michiganders in the NBA finals
In My View: The Softball Classic begins Tuesday