In My View: Pitch clock will improve baseball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I saw the Lugnuts for the first time this season the other day and witnessed the minor league pitch clock for the first time. Wow!!

It is such an upgrade for the game and it has to move on to major league baseball, it just has to down the road. The minor leagues are all experimenting with it and next time you see the Lugnuts in person see how much better the flow of the game is with the clock in operation for every facet of the game. It is great to be sure in my view.

