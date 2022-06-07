MSU’s Plata To Play in Meijer Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the second year in a row, Michigan State golfer Valery Plata has been given a sponsor’s exemption to play in next week’s Meijer LPGA Classic near Grand Rapids. Plata finished 70th a year ago. She is a three time all Big Ten selection who recently graduated. She was the 2020 Big Ten player of the year.

