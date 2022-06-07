MSU Adds Another Texas Football Recruit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has landed a third verbal commitment from a 2023 football recruit from Texas. Chance Rucker is a four star cornerback, 6-1, 180 pounds. He is the Spartans’ third four star commit and the seventh for the class thus far overall. All verbal commits must wait until December before they can officially sign.

