Michigan Supreme Court denies Brandenburg appeal to appear on gubernatorial primary

Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey
Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court has denied Republican gubernatorial hopeful Donna Brandenburg’s appeal to appear on the 2022 August primary ballot.

The decision follow a recent Court of Appeals ruling that GOP gubernatorial candidates Perry Johnson and Michael Markey should not appear on the 2022 ballot.

Brandenburg, Johnson and Markey were among the GOP candidates rejected by the Board of State Canvassers for failing to turn in the 15,000 valid signatures required to run for governor in Michigan. The Board’s decision has been affirmed multiple times as court after court has denied the candidate’s various requests for appeal.

Background: Court denies Perry Johnson, Michael Markey appeals to appear on gubernatorial primary

Johnson had asked the Court of Appeals to compel the Board of State Canvassers to certify his name on the upcoming ballot, but the court denied his request.

“We conclude that Johnson has not carried his burden of establishing that he is entitled to a writ of mandamus,” the court wrote in an opinion. “So, we deny his complaint.”

The Michigan Court of Appeals said Markey’s suit to get on the ballot was denied “for the same reasons set forth in Johnson v Bd of State Canvassers.”

James Craig, who was once the presumed front-runner to be the Republican Party’s nominee for governor in the fall, lost his bid to appear on the August primary ballot when the Michigan Court of Claims denied an appeal from his campaign.

In the Brandenburg ruling, the court wrote, “... the Court is not persuaded that it should grant the requested relief.”

