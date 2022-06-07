Michigan rideshare, delivery drivers feel the pain of rising gas prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just when you think gas prices couldn’t get any higher -- they do.

The average price for regular, unleaded gas before Memorial Day Weekend was $4.56 per gallon, As of Monday, the average price in Lansing is $5.16.

People who rely on their vehicles to make an income are having to find other means to pay the bills.

Jerry Smith drives for Uber and Lyft. With the spike in gas prices and all the college students away for summer, he said he’s gone from making $500 on a weekend night to $120 -- and that’s not including the $40-50 it costs to fill up his small gas tanks.

“With the additional gas costs, I didn’t even make minimum wage,” Smith said.

He said he has had to take on an additional job in order to make ends meet.

“If I picked you up at your station and took you a mile away, I’m going to make $3 for that ride,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter how far I came to get you, but that’s how much I make unless you give me a tip.”

Carol Viazanko chimed in to voice a Grub Hub driver’s persepctive.

“They’re wanting us to drive 10 miles for $2,” Viazanko said.

She said the drivers know how much they’ll make before accepting a delivery, but if they choose to not take the assignment, they company puts them on the bench.

“If you don’t accept orders, these companies will penalize you and pause your dash,” Viazanko said. “Or just not send you any offers for a while to punish you for not taking any orders.”

Tom McQueen has been driving for Uber and Lyft for six years. He said with gas prices the way they are, it’s unsustainable for drivers like him.

“I think in two weeks, if I can’t make money, I’m going to quit,” McQueen said.

Like Smith and Viazanko, McQueen said the answer is tips. If people want to continue using rideshare apps, they need to make it worth the driver’s time.

“More tips is very helpful,” McQueen said. “You want to pay more tips so you can keep me working.”

