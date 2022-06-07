Michigan pushes for more electric vehicle charging stations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With record-high gas prices, the state is on a mission to make electric vehicle charging stations available in people’s homes and on the roads.

“When you think about the future of mobility, there are solutions that are created on a number of fronts,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Electric vehicles are getting more popular, especially in Michigan, and Whitmer hopes to make Michigan a leader in electrifying American roads.

“If we can also combine this opportunity to connect people to mobility solutions so they can make that transition, what a great victory on a number of fronts,” Whitmer said.

But that transition takes time.

“When you look at the reasons why people don’t buy an electric car, range anxiety is often number one,” said Bernard Swiecki, Center for Automotive Research director.

Swiecki said most people with electric cars charge at home, but with more public charging stations becoming available, that could change.

“If we have a decent available public charging network, then you suddenly let those folks buy an electric car just like those of that have a garage attached to our house,” said Swiecki.

He said the demand is there is the infrastructure can be installed quickly.

“Right now the electric car sales are the only part of the market that’s growing,” said Swiecki

The governor’s budget proposal is also asking the legislature to approve a $500 rebate for people who put electric vehicle charging stations in their home.

