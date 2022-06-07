Advertisement

Meijer unable to process credit cards, online orders

It’s cash only for now.
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An update from Meijer says that online ordering is currently unavailable. Additionally, the company is unable to process any credit cards and is working as cash-only at the moment.

Just a few weeks ago, the company saw similar issues with cards being charged more than once.

More: Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Another child is in the hospital as of Tuesday morning after jumping from a second-story window.
Officials: two adults, three children die in Flint house fire
House fire in the 1600 block of S. Euclide Avenue in Flint
Officials: two adults, three children die in house fire
Mr. Wells spent 33 years in the East Lansing Public School District.
‘Staple in the district’ retires from East Lansing Schools
East Lansing High School Principal Andrew Wells
‘Staple in the district’ retires from East Lansing Schools