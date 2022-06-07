Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 11-year-old boy with autism

David Louis Davis
David Louis Davis(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 11-year-old boy who was reported missing and endangered.

According to authorities, David Louis Davis was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Berry Avenue, between Palmer and Tenny streets. Police said he has autism and may become nonverbal when approached.

Police said he will sometimes lie about his name and age and go by Louis.

He is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. Police said he last seen wearing a black shirt, gray or black shorts and blue shoes and left on a grey and pink bicycle.

Anyone who has seen David Louis Davis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

